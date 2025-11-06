Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 4,481 Shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,232.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGNG opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

About Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

