Claro Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 140,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the period.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $51.12.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
