Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Holdings Decreased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,240 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $72.10 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.