Centerpoint Advisory Group Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Centerpoint Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,603,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 139,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 51,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

XMHQ stock opened at $102.87 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

