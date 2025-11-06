Centerpoint Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $115.88.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.