Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Purchased by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 25.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 205.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of COR stock opened at $352.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.36. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $361.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.