Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Up 19.4% – Here’s Why

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 1,658,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 286,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Cartier Resources Trading Up 2.4%
The firm has a market cap of C$94.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cartier Resources news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cartier Resources Company Profile
Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cartier Resources
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.