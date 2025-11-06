Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Up 19.4% – Here’s Why

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 1,658,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 286,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$94.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cartier Resources news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

