Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$67.84 and last traded at C$69.16, with a volume of 737037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial set a C$132.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Desjardins set a C$149.00 price objective on Cargojet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.62.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.