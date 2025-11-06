CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $33.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.8750.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 target price on CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,279 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,756.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,181,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

