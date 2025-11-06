California Resources Corporation (CRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 4.5% increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Resources to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15. California Resources has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

About California Resources

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 10.60%.The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that California Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

