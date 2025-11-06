Burney Co. Sells 3,038 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Burney Co. cut its position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Interparfums by 29.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 34.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.84. Interparfums, Inc. has a one year low of $87.46 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interparfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

