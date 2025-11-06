Burney Co. Decreases Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SharkNinja by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,305,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after buying an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP grew its stake in SharkNinja by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,269,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,883,000 after buying an additional 226,944 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SharkNinja by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 575,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after buying an additional 354,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,876,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE SN opened at $86.39 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

