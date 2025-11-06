Brooktree Capital Management Acquires 13,713 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 1.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 54,105 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 261,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DexCom from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $434,274. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

