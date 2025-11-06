Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $6.35. Bovie Medical shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 129,500 shares traded.
Bovie Medical Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.
Bovie Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bovie Medical
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Receive News & Ratings for Bovie Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovie Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.