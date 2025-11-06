BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in Belden Inc $BDC

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,071,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,328,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $120.37 on Thursday. Belden Inc has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $698.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

