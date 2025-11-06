BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $42,000 Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 341,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,702,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 170,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 164,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Enpro Price Performance

NPO stock opened at $227.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $248.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.06. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $286.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In other Enpro news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total transaction of $568,599.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,287.32. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.