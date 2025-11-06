BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Snap Inc. $SNAP

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,023 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,841 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930,766 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,526,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,925,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,325,000 after acquiring an additional 324,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,777,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 60,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $437,126.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,143,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,550.84. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $493,301.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,015,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,180.32. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,569 shares of company stock worth $3,741,723. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.