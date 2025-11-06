BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 47,281 Shares of Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,281 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 100.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 365,934.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,795,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,740 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Plug Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The firm had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

