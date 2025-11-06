BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Icon Plc $ICLR

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,663,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 964,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,231,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,649,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,060,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,887,000 after buying an additional 162,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,993,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,427,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.14.

Icon Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $163.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $125.10 and a 1-year high of $231.89.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Icon had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

