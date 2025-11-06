BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $65,000 in Cadence Bank $CADE

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.15%.The business had revenue of $517.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on Cadence Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

