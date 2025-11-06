BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis $FTS

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

