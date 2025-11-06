BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,109 Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 228,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after buying an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $6,438,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Melius Research raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,486,678.07. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

