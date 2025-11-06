BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,408,000 after acquiring an additional 76,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Textron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,059,000 after acquiring an additional 433,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,403,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,416,000 after acquiring an additional 626,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.76%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

