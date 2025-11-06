BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

WK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial set a $100.00 price target on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.96 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Workiva by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Workiva by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Workiva by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Workiva by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

