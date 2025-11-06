Blue Investment Partners LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 3.6% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

