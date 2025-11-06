Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Sold by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,400 shares during the quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $22,609,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $21,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,010,000 after buying an additional 821,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $140.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 716.94, a P/E/G ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,552,185. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $211,163.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,292.96. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock worth $20,035,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

