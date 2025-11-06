Black Swift Group LLC Purchases 49,262 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,262 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,875,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

