Black Swift Group LLC Invests $410,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
SHY stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.14.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.