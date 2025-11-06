Black Swift Group LLC Invests $410,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SHY stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.2627 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.