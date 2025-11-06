Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF $PEJ

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEJ opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $328.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.23.

About Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

