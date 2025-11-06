Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Price

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $69.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $93,757.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.60. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $788,459.49. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,535.18. The trade was a 25.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,581 shares of company stock worth $1,701,678 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 5.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 260,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.