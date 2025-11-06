Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 58,657 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Humana worth $160,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $265.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $315.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.