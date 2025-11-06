Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 144,455 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,223,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Chewy worth $179,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $151,561.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,770.30. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,792.40. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

