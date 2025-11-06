Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 124,158 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Synchrony Financial worth $196,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 20,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,219.42. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $221,245.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,425.92. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $1,707,292. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SYF opened at $74.34 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

