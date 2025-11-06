Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Fidelity National Financial worth $157,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 171,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

