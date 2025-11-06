Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 76,090 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of NetApp worth $189,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $623,383,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,529,000 after purchasing an additional 560,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $308,107,000 after purchasing an additional 384,362 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in NetApp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,179,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,209,000 after purchasing an additional 230,793 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,029 shares of company stock worth $2,444,194 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

