Bank of Montreal Can Has $50.74 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Aflac worth $50,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $111.23 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

