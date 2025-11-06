Bank of Montreal Can Has $45.97 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Carvana worth $45,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $71,856,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 643,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,462,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $39,090,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.35, for a total transaction of $4,122,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 206,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,656,015.70. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.20, for a total value of $805,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,201.60. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 753,475 shares of company stock worth $268,535,378. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $490.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $309.20 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.26.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.