Bank of Montreal Can Has $39.81 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $39,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,961,000 after buying an additional 484,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,872,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $198.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.58. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $204.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

