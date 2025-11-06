Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.74% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $41,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 666,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 819,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,314,000 after acquiring an additional 159,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 252,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.