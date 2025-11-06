Bank of Montreal Can Buys 337,418 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 3,855.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Reddit worth $52,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reddit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Reddit by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reddit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,357,000 after acquiring an additional 389,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reddit by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after acquiring an additional 944,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its position in Reddit by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,099,000 after acquiring an additional 883,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,599.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,295,968 shares in the company, valued at $261,552,261.76. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 204,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,313,651.40. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 402,126 shares of company stock worth $90,938,776 in the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $210.00 target price on Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $196.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.14. Reddit Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $282.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.88.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

