Atria Investments Inc Sells 8,188 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.11.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $154.13 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile



Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

