Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 44,488 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,488 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $374.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $372.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.78 and its 200-day moving average is $381.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.