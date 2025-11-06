Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 19,030 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,628,000 after purchasing an additional 846,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,421,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 817,998 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $145.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.96. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

