Assetmark Inc. Purchases 24,903 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,430,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,349,000 after buying an additional 3,656,695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,254,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,847.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,935,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 419.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,948,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.1%

TME stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.