Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $388,000 Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

