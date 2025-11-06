Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor Company $F

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.97.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

