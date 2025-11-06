Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

