Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arteris from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,689,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,636,157.97. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $217,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 343,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,584.10. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,205 shares of company stock worth $5,715,915. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 2.5% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arteris by 9.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,637,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 9.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 987,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 86,288 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 14.5% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Arteris has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 8,546.17% and a negative net margin of 52.25%.The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

