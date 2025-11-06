Arrowroot Family Office LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 351.2% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $303.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

