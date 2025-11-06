Angel Oak Income ETF $CARY Shares Bought by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARY. Rareview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 109,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,512 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Income ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.1015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

